South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery to open on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery officially opens Monday, May 31 in Sioux Falls.

At 2p.m., the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day

program and ribbon cutting ceremony.



The cemetery sits on 60 acres of land in north east Sioux Falls.

While all the earthwork and landscaping that has been done, parking is very limited at the Cemetery for the celebration.



A shuttle service will run from noon to 1:45 from the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Russell street.



Busses will begin transportation back to the Alliance following the ceremony.



The shuttle is provided by River Cities Public Transit.