SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization in Sioux Falls hopes a race requiring minimal effort will raise a considerable amount of money and awareness.

The Compass Center in Sioux Falls provides care for people who need it most.

“We provide counseling and advocacy services for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence at no cost to the client,” The Compass Center Chief Development Officer Jason Lemke said.

Jason Lemke is Chief Development Officer, and says the organization is set to host the easiest race you’ll ever run.

“It’s really a spoof on your traditional charity road race,” Lemke said.

It’s a .5K that’s been dubbed South Dakota’s Laziest Race.

“Everything is designed to be short and slow instead of long and fast,” Lemke said.

A .5K is less than a third of a mile, but the $30 entry fee will go a long way in helping the Compass Center help others.

“All the dollars raised during the event will go straight to supporting programming for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, harassment, human trafficking that they can receive at The Compass Center,” Lemke said.

“Valuable services in our community to people who need them, and we like supporting those kinds of organizations,” JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars owner Tom Slattery said.

Tom Slattery owns JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. The .5K will happen in JJ’s parking lot.

“We let them use the space and then we’re going to provide various rest stops along the way, give people an opportunity to sample some products and have a whole lot of fun,” Slattery said.

You’re also encouraged to wear a costume.

“We had a team of turtles one year, they really embraced the whole slow theme of the race. It’s just another fun element that can put an extra layer of enjoyment into your day,” Lemke said.

South Dakota’s Laziest Race is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars in Sioux Falls. The entry fee is $30, but kids eleven & younger can participate for free.