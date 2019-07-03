‘South Dakota’s Largest Fireworks Show’ in Watertown Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — If you want to start your Independence Day festivities early, tonight is the Watertown fireworks show.

The Redlin Art Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission all day.

Food and beverage vendors will be serving festival food beginning at 5 p.m.

A “Neil Diamond Tribute Show” will start at 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Redlin Art Center. Conner Lorre is a traveling singing impressionist.

The fireworks show is expected to start about 10:15 on Wednesday night.

Admission is free. Organizers say you can bring your own lawn chairs, but please don’t bring coolers, tents or alcohol. Pets aren’t allowed.

Complimentary shuttles to the Redlin Art Center will begin at 5 p.m. Service begins from the Watertown Mall. Handicapped parking will be limited to one section of the Redlin Art Center Parking lot.

To learn about more 4th of July events going on around KELOLAND, we’ve put a list together including the different activities in each town — click here.