SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminates the constitutional right to abortion.



It’s up to state legislatures now to decide on rules governing access to the procedure.

South Dakota’s legislature has a lengthy history on banning abortions in the state, but ultimately it’s always been the voters who made the decision.

In 2006, the South Dakota state legislature passed a law outlawing abortions.

Governor Mike Rounds signed the bill in private behind closed doors making South Dakota the first state in the country to ban abortions.

It would set the stage for a historic challenge to Roe V Wade.

Rounds wasn’t granting any interviews at that time on his decision.

But he later talked about it with KELOLAND News.

“The message I’ve tried to share with my staff is this is a long term, extended discussion that will go on. Will this change existing state law? I think everyone realizes it does not,” Rounds said.

Even so, security was beefed up at the capitol.

“To the best of my knowledge we’ve had no threats. Naturally, we’re concerned about the safety and security of the individuals that sponsored the legislation and also in the area where the sponsors live and work,” Rounds said.

In anticipation of a lengthy and expensive legal battle Rounds also signed a bill that created a life protection fund to pay for the court costs.

But Planned Parenthood got an initiated measure put on the ballot that same year.

In 2006, voters overturned the ban on a 56% to 44% vote.

Then in 2008, the state legislature did it again; passing a bill to ban abortions in South Dakota.

Another initiated measure was placed on the ballot and voters once again had their says rejecting the ban on a 55% to 45% vote.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, Governor Noem called for a special session of the legislature to discuss possible exemptions to the abortion ban.

Right now, they only include if a mother’s life is in danger.

No date has been set for the session, but we will let you know as soon as that happens.