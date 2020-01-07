South Dakota’s first zero-waste store open for business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first zero-waste store is now open for business in Rapid City. At Hippie Haven, you can find recycling, repackaging and refilling.

“I saw an article on Facebook that the store was opening and I’m always interested in products that are good for the environment and healthier to use,” Sarah Nelson said.

Hippie Haven in Rapid City opened its doors on December 1, 2019. Since then, owner Callee Ackland says that they are seeing positive business.

“From the support we’ve received in just the month that we’ve been open, it’s been fantastic. So many people walk in and say that they’ve been wanting a store just like this,” Ackland said.

Ackland is a former member of the U.S. Navy. Because of the tax benefits for entrepreneurs, she chose South Dakota as home for her new business.

“I think there’s so many amazing people here who are definitely mindful of what’s going on and they want to do something, but there aren’t a lot of resources here so we wanted to be one of those first resources,” Ackland said.

The term ‘zero-waste’ means producing no trash at the end of the day.

“We like to have a lot of refillable options. Bring in your own container, being able to buy exactly as much or as little as you need so that way you don’t have to buy a whole bag when you only needed that tiny amount and end up throwing away the rest,” Ackland said.

“I think it’s exciting to see that they’re interested in doing things to help reduce waste, help the environment,” Nelson said.

You can order products from the store online as well.