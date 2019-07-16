South Dakota’s first astronaut

The anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Launch has us checking some of South Dakota’s connections to space missions.

Scotland-native Chuck Gemar is the first astronaut born in the state. Gemar flew on three space shuttle missions in the 90s and KELOLAND TV was there.

Gemar was selected for the astronaut program in 1985. His first mission took place in November of 1990 as part of the crew of Space Shuttle Atlantis. KELOLAND TV Reporter Jessica Armstrong spent the week with Gemar’s family before the launch.

Gemar retired from NASA in 1998 but he’ll always be remembered for putting South Dakota on the map from outer space.