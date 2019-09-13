South Dakota’s federal delegation touring tornado damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of South Dakota’s federal delegation will be in Sioux Falls, touring the damage left behind by the three EF-2 tornadoes that hit Tuesday night.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Representative Dusty Johnson, will be going around the city to see the aftermath of the storms. They’ll also be talking to local officials, to get an idea of the city’s progress as the cleanup continues.

KELOLAND News will be catching up with the delegation as they tour the damage. We’ll tell you what they think about the wreckage.

