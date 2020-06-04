Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 87 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 64; Active cases at 1020

UPDATE: S.D.’s COVID-19 website back online after issues Thursday morning

UPDATED 2:02 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, South Dakota’s coronavirus website — COVID.SD.GOV — returned back online after being down for multiple hours.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the South Dakota Department of Health for more information on what caused the website, which reports daily COVID-19 updates around the state, to be down.

11:41 a.m.

For more than an hour Thursday morning, South Dakota’s Department of Health COVID-19 website has been down. 

A screen stating “The page cannot be displayed because an internal server error has occurred” loads when trying to load the website.

In a tweet, the DOH said a team is working to fix the problem and the latest COVID-19 update will be posted as soon as possible.

