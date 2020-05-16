South Dakota’s Congressional delegation ready to answer your questions during KELOLAND Media Group town hall meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in every corner of KELOLAND are feeling the effects of COVID-19. From small businesses to health care providers, people have a lot of questions.

That’s why South Dakota’s Congressional delegation will join us for a live Town Hall meeting on Monday night.

Our Congressional delegation say they have fielded a lot of questions from constituents surrounding coronavirus and they’ll be ready for your questions Monday night.

“I’m looking forward to the tele-town hall,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

Both Senator Mike Rounds and John Thune say a lot of people have questions related to healthcare.

“One when is a vaccine available and two when is a new anti-viral therapeutic available, I think a lot of the health stuff evolves around those issues, when are we going to have those things so we can address this and get back to normal,” Thune said.

“A lot of questions about health, how do we keep safe, concerns about whether we have enough equipment, concerns about where we get the equipment, concerns about going back to work and being in a spot where they might not be safe concerns like that,” Rounds said.

Senator Thune says, lately, there have been questions about liability.

“On the economic side, questions about whether or not a business or health care provider is protected against a lawsuit, if someone gets infected and they blame the school or hospital or something like that, that seems to be a very hot question out there from people who are directly affected by all of this,” Thune said.

And questions about our beef and pork supply.

“I think the broader issue is what are we going to do to get prices back up, how are farmers and ranchers going to survive,” Thune said.

“I’m really looking forward to the questions South Dakotans have, for two months coronavirus dominated our attention, but there are so many good questions out there about what’s going on in ag country what’s going on with research and development and what do we need to do as a state and a country to continue to move forward and get better,” Congressman Dusty Johnson said.

“There’s also a broader discussion about how we get back to work where we going to go in the future in terms of what is it going to look like, what’s the new normal so really a broad set of questions and that’s what I have found out is that South Dakotans ask really good questions,” Rounds said.

Questions they’ll be ready to try and answer Monday night.