SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will once again head to the polls this November to decide whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state.

On Wednesday the Secretary of State added Initiated Measure 27 to the list of ballot questions for the November 2022 election.

Matt Schweich with South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws confirmed with KELOLAND News that Initiated Measure 27 secured the necessary number of signatures and will be on the November ballot. He added that of the 31,500 signatures submitted, 25,000 were validated by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Only 17,000 signatures were required for IM 27 to be placed on the ballot.

Last November the South Dakota Supreme Court decided that Amendment A, which was approved by voters in the 2020 election, was invalid. This was because the amendment asked voters to vote yes or no whether to legalize recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, and hemp in one question rather than allowing them to vote separately.

Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana, was not contested by the court and went into effect late last year.