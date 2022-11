RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 national guard troops later today in Rapid City.

Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds are scheduled to attend the ceremony, which takes place at 4 p.m. Mountain Time at the Monument Theater.