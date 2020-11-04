South Dakotans voting to legalize marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans are voting on whether or not to legalize marijuana in the state.

There are two ballot issues that involve whether or not to legalize marijuana in South Dakota – Amendement A and Initiated Measure 26.

Amendment A involves marijuana for recreational use. It proposes to legalize the possession, transport, and distribution of marijuana by people age 21 and older. There would also be a 15-percent tax on marijuana sales.

For initiated measure 26, that involves marijuana for medical use. It would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

KELOLAND News will follow those ballot measures and bring you the latest updates.