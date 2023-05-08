SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Attorney General says more than 14,000 South Dakotans will receive checks this month as part of the settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify.

Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. You will be emailed by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting.

Checks are expected to be mailed starting this week.

The attorney general says the total amount South Dakotans will receive is more than $444,000