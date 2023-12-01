SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans are remembering Sandra Day O’Connor as a trailblazer in the legal profession who inspired generations of women to follow in her footsteps. O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 93. Two Sioux Falls women, who had distinguished legal careers of their own, share their thoughts about O’Connor’s legacy.

Judith Meierhenry and Cathy Piersol both met Sandra Day O’Connor multiple times during their careers.

“She was really charming. She’s a ranch gal and yet she was always a dignified lady, but easy to meet,” Piersol said.

“Her family owned some land close to Valentine, Nebraska which is very close to where I grew up, and she remembered that,” Meierhenry said.

Meierhenry was a pioneer in her own right. She was the first woman to serve on the South Dakota Supreme Court. She says O’Connor was a role model to her.

“I think she said, when you’re the first of anything, it doesn’t mean you’re the best. There are all kinds of other people around that could just as easily be sitting in that chair. But since you are the first, you have that responsibility to make sure you set a good example,” Meierhenry said.

Law firms wouldn’t hire O’Connor after she graduated from law school. Her only job offer was as a secretary. Piersol remembers the resistance women faced in the legal profession when she was looking to enroll in law schools back in the 1960s.

“And he said, well you know, I know you’re interested in law school and I know you have good grades. But you know, girls don’t have a mind for the law,” Piersol said.

Both Piersol and Meierhenry are encouraged that more women are now practicing law. They say having women on the bench makes for a more balanced system of justice. And it all started with Sandra Day O’Connor.

“She was gracious to the end. She was just a very genuine, gracious person,” Meierhenry said.

“It’d be pretty hard not to be inspired by her as a woman. You just, yes! Go girl! You go girl! It was wonderful,” Piersol said.

People in Sioux Falls had a chance to meet O’Connor when she was a speaker at Augustana University’s Boe Forum back in 2008, more than two years after she retired from the Supreme Court.