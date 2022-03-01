SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of South Dakotans just returned home from a trip to our nation’s capital, which turned out to be an emotional experience.

They were there to place wreaths on several war memorials to pay tribute and honor our fallen heroes.

South Dakota Sons of the American Legion was one of 13 detachments from across the country that took part in special wreath-laying ceremonies over the weekend in Washington DC.

One of those was at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Some detachments got to choose where they wanted to lay their own state’s wreath,” State Commander for the Sons of the American Legion Casey Hanson said. Some chose the World War II Memorial.

South Dakota’s detachment chose to lay its wreath at the Vietnam Wall.

Hanson says he was overcome with emotion.

“It’s very humbling, especially the Vietnam Wall to see those names etched in that stone and to place your hand on it on that cold stone and feel those names, there was a source of sadness and sorrow that comes over you.

“But at the same time, while I was there, it also filled me with a gratitude and a source of pride to be able to be there to represent South Dakota in honor of those fallen veterans,” Hanson said.

Hanson says the international timing of these wreath-laying ceremonies leaves you appreciative of what you have here in America.

“Nowadays many people take a lot of things for granted, their freedom being one of them, especially the situation we are in with Ukraine and what not, I think now it’s more important than ever we make sure we reach out to veterans or the veterans’ families and let them know how much they are appreciated,” Hanson said.

The national commanders’ goal is to place 1 million flags on veterans’ graves at cemeteries across the nation.

While in DC the Sons of the American Legion placed approximately 190 flags at Greenwood Cemetery.