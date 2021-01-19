South Dakotans over age of 80 get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations have moved beyond front line health workers in South Dakota. Seniors over the age of 80 and people with high risk medical conditions are now being vaccinated.

Ginny and Kenneth Bashore of Sioux Falls are among the first wave of octogenarians in South Dakota to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ginny says they signed up right away and were anxious to begin the vaccination process.

“I just feel relief, said Ginny.

“And hope,” said Kenneth

“Hope and relief. I know we still have to be careful, as he would tell you I’m a real wash your hands, mask the whole thing. If I hear a sneeze in the aisle and the grocery store, I’m outa there, out,” said Ginny.

Ginny and Kenneth say they know they aren’t protected yet since they just got their shots this morning. According to some studies the first dose gives them some protection after a week or two. It does take some time for the body to build up an immune response.

“It’s a real relief just knowing that I have that protection,” said Ginny.

Tom Hanson: Did you guys ever have any discussion about not getting the vaccine?

“No, never, never I have two granddaughters who are nurses and there was never any discussion, never any concern over side effects and stuff like that,” said Ginny.

Like these other South Dakota residents over the age of 80, Kenneth and Ginny got their shots today which means they are still 5 to 6 weeks away from being 95-percent protected.

But as you can tell they are happy to see the beginning of the end of their isolation.

“We’re going to lunch!”

Besides lunch today, Ginny and Kenneth say they will be staying home most of the time.

Once they get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks, they hope to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.