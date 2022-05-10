WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Two South Dakotans will join the Not Invisible Act Commission to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons across the country.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman and Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick are among the 37 people named to the commission in the Department of the Interior. Peterman is the only member of the commission to represent the U.S. Attorneys’ offices.

The commission, which was created through the Not Invisible Act, will be comprised of law enforcement, tribal leaders, family members, and survivors. They will work together to provide recommendations to the Department of the Interior to improve resources for survivors and victim’s families as well as improve communication between tribal, federal, and state law enforcement.

Peterman was the 2017 recipient of the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service in Indian Country and has 27 years of experience prosecuting crimes on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

South Dakota’s Attorney General established a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peron’s Office last year which receiving funding from Native Hope, a South Dakota nonprofit, in February. When KELOLAND News last spoke with Native Hope earlier this year, they were still in the process of finding someone to fill the position in the Attorney General’s office.