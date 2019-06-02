South Dakotans killed in crash southwest of Twin Cities

(Eds: APNewsNow.)



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a South Dakota couple was killed after their motorcycle collided with a farm trailer that broke free from a tractor southwest of the Twin Cities.



The Star Tribune reports the crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in Arlington Township.



The State Patrol identified the couple killed as 60-year-old Marvin Fandrich and 61-year-old Kathy Fandrich of Aberdeen, South Dakota.



The patrol says the tractor was driven by 60-year-old Curtis Petzel of Arlington Township.



The newspaper reports it was the second fatal crash Petzel has caused in less than two years.



In 2017, Petzel drove his pickup truck into the back of a car and sent the vehicle into the path of a motorcycle coming the other way, killing the 59-year-old rider.