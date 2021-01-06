South Dakotans describe the scene on Capitol Hill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We heard from all of South Dakota’s congressional delegations Wednesday who said they and their staff are safe, but the breach of the capital was a harrowing experience for all who work there.

“Luckily we are safe but it has been a difficult day,” South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Johnson sent KELOLAND News a video update Wednesday afternoon, describing what the day was like for South Dakotans working on Capitol Hill.

“The images we are seeing are jarring, the capital police are doing their best but they have been overrun by people who crave violence,” Johnson said.

“It was a pretty angry, unruly mob, as I was leaving there were people yelling profanities, they had broken all of the perimeters into the Capitol,” South Dakota Senator John Thune said. Senator Thune was whisked off the senate floor by his security detail.

“These are people in many cases I think, if they had the opportunity, would have harmed or done violence to people,” Thune said.

Many of his staff members were barricaded in Thune’s office as the protestors entered the capital.

“People were screaming and pounding on the doors and trying to get in the office,” Thune said.

“I have a few friends who were actually working on the hill today and some of them have had to barricade themselves in their offices, pushing desks in front of doors, people were trying to break in,” Sioux Falls native Maren Colon said.

Colon has lived and worked in Washington DC for 12 years.

“Where I live is three and a half blocks away from the Capitol,” Colon said.

Colon began her career in DC working in a senator’s office and can only imagine the fear many people on capitol hill felt today.

“They’re staffers who are 20 and 30 years old from their home town district, from their home state, they’re out there serving your state. And whether you’re a democrat or republican these are the people that were from your home town and they were scared today so its important to remember them and pray for them and hope that they’re ok,” Colon said.

We also spoke with a group of south Dakotans who flew out to Washington, DC this week to be a part of the rally and hear from President Trump — they left before the group of extremists made it to the capitol.

“You have these fringe groups come in,” Colon said. “I don’t believe what happened today is a reflection on any political party.”

“Too many people have for too long been sewing these seeds of anger and division and this is what you get. This is the tragic harvest and it needs to stop,” Johnson said.