South Dakotans could get another opportunity to vote on medical marijuana

South Dakotans may get another chance to vote on medical marijuana.

If the petitioners can get enough signatures, an initiated measure will be put on the November 2020 ballot.

The attorney general’s legal explanation of the measure is quite long, 26 pages, but here are the nuts and bolts of it.

According to the attorney general’s office, the measure would legalize medical use of marijuana by qualifying patients, including minors, to treat or alleviate debilitating medical conditions that have been certified by a doctor.

The patient must have a registration card from the department of health.

The cardholders may possess three ounces of marijuana and additional amounts of marijuana products.

If the cardholder is allowed to grow marijuana plants, he or she may only possess a minimum of three plants, as well as marijuana and products made from those plants.

It would also legalize marijuana testing, manufacturing and cultivation facilities, as well as marijuana dispensaries.

These establishments would also have to register with the health department.