South Dakotan excited to attend Mount Rushmore event

It will be a historic day in western KELOAND later this week.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Mount Rushmore on Friday for the first fireworks show at the monument since 2009.

Tina Mulally will be in the crowd at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

The Rapid City area woman and state representative and her husband will go as guests of someone who received tickets through the lottery.

“Any time I can honor the office of the presidency by showing my respect for the person who holds that office, I will give it my very best offer,” Tina Mulally said.

Mulally is also looking forward to seeing the fireworks show make a return.

“It is the most incredible show of lights and patriotism, that what an iconic place to have it. I’m so excited,” Mulally said.

And she’ll get to witness it in just a matter of days.

“Well, I’ve lived in Rapid City going on 35, 36 years, and when I stand at Mount Rushmore, I still stand in awe,” Mulally said.

She says she’ll be in awe again on Friday.

As KELOLAND News reported last week, there will be a go/no-go plan for the fireworks show.

According to a state tourism website, agencies will be looking at several factors including weather and wildland fire conditions.