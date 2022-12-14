LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Little Eagle woman is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in January 2021, 29-year-old Samantha Uses Arrow injected another person with meth, and that person later died. Uses Arrow will spend 10 years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Uses Arrow was indicted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death by a

federal grand jury in October of 2021. She pleaded guilty on September 26, 2022.