South Dakota Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Pepper Spraying Son

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 07:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 07:55 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota woman has pleaded not guilty to pepper spraying her 11-year-old son for misbehaving.
    
Thirty-two-year-old Ashley Ellis has been charged with child abuse, simple assault (domestic abuse) and nonsupport of child by parent. Rapid City authorities say Ellis admitted to pepper spraying the boy three times on April 1.
    
She's accused of spraying her son after he talked back to her when she scolded him. Ellis then allegedly drove to a parking lot and attempted to leave him.
    
A police officer says in court documents that Ellis said she "sprayed him again on the face to stop him from damaging her vehicle." Police say people saw the boy coughing and spitting after Ellis left.
    
He and his sister were turned over to the Department of Social Services.
 

