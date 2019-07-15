South Dakota woman admits to stealing $1.4 million of sons’ money

An Eagle Butte woman accused of stealing $1.4 million from her two adult sons has reached a plea bargain with federal prosecutors.

Doris White has plead guilty to taking the money in trust income from oil and gas royalties from the U.S. Treasury intended for her sons, Tyson and Tyrone White.

The brothers did not know the money was theirs.

Doris White is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and deposited the money into an account in Eagle Butte.

As part of the plea agreement, White will get probation and agreed to pay all the money back to her sons.

