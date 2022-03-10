SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman – who admits to killing a man when she was just 18-years-old – could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Jonnie Fineran is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a Manderson man in 2020.

Court documents filed on Thursday said the victim was sleeping when he was stabbed more than 60 times, beaten with a baseball bat and then folded into a plastic tote.

Authorities found Fineran in the basement trying to scrub blood off the walls. A change of plea hearing has not been scheduled.

A juvenile was also accused in the case.