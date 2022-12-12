SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm is making its way to KELOLAND this week.

The storm will start Monday with the bulk of the snow and ice Tuesday through Thursday.

Numerous warnings and advisories have already been posted as of Monday morning:

Blizzard warning for much of western SD starting tonight for heavy snow, wind gusts over 40 mph, and white-out conditions with heavy snow.

Winter storm warning central and northern SD. Heavy snow likely, with some locations over 18″ by the end of the week.

Ice storm warning starting tonight for northeast SD including Watertown and Sisseton.

Winter storm watch for SW MN due to ice potential and strong winds, combined with sleet and snow.

Winter storm watch for SW MN due to ice potential and strong winds, combined with sleet and snow.

SD road conditions

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on highways and interstates on the South Dakota 511 website.

South Dakota Department of Transportation road map as of 8:25 a.m. Monday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that multiple vehicles have been sliding off the roadway due to slick road conditions already Monday morning.

Deputies also responded to a rollover crash on I-29.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.