SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –As we start the month of April, it’s time for the yo-yo effect of spring. If we take a look at past Aprils in Sioux Falls, we can see the wide range of possibilities.

On average, Sioux Falls starts the month with a high of 53 and ends the month with a high of 65. The warmest Sioux Falls has hit in April (28th, 1910) was 98 degrees in 1910.

The normal low temperatures start at 31 and by the end of the month are up to 41 degrees. The coldest low Sioux Falls has ever seen in April (3rd, 1936) was just four degrees above zero in 1936.

The yo-yo applies to snow and rain, as well, not just temperatures.

On average, Sioux Falls, receives around five inches of snow this month.

In 2018, Sioux Falls had its snowiest April, with more than 31 inches of snow which fell in 24 hours on the 14th and 15th.

2012 is the most recent year Sioux Falls saw a snow-free April.

So in the case of this spring, we have a blizzard right now in KELOLAND, but by the end of our seven-day forecast we’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s.