SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow has caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early.

We’re also hearing about dangerous driving conditions in the Sioux Falls area. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.

Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 miles per hour as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blowing snow will create slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well.

SD road conditions

This is the view from a DOT camera on Interstate 29, just south of the city.

Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls as of 11:24 a.m. CT Wednesday

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Just before noon, many roads in eastern South Dakota are said to be slippery with scattered ice, frost and snow. That includes Interstate 29 from the North Dakota border down to the Iowa border. U.S. Highway 18, South Dakota 46 and South Dakota 44 are also said to be slippery.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.