South Dakota waters see higher fishing traffic

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — One outdoor sport that’s seen an increase in activity during the ongoing pandemic is fishing.

More and more anglers continue to hit South Dakota waters.

“There have been more anglers out this spring than I’ve ever seen in all those years,” Sioux Falls Area Fishery Supervisor Dave Lucchesi said.

Sioux Falls Area Fishery Supervisor Dave Lucchesi says there’s a simple reason for the increased fishing traffic.

“You take away a lot of other things like youth sports, professional sports, and just social gatherings in general and that leaves outdoor activities,” Lucchesi said.

Local anglers have noticed the rising numbers too.

“You look at the boat ramps, they’re packed, during the week even. It’s not just a weekend deal anymore, there are people that are here during the week, even prior to the COVID stuff,” Angler Robbie Krell said.

Fishing is already a natural socially distant sport, but people are still taking precautions as they get set to hit the water.

“They were actually in the pickup, three, four guys, all had masks on. Saw a couple groups yesterday out on boats that still had masks on. Guessing they weren’t from the same household per se,” Krell said.

As well as on the shore.

“Usually shore fishing there’s a little respect there always, but they’re definitely spaced apart. You got your families, and then your groups of separate people that are definitely practicing the social distancing,” Krell said.

With a milder spring and warmer weather coming, the GF&P believes the increased fishing traffic will remain, but is happy with what they’ve seen this spring.

“They’re respecting other people’s need for social distancing, and I think are enjoying the sport again,” Lucchesi said.

The SD GF&P says there’s also more areas for people to fish this year than a year ago, due to the drier spring.