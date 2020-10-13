South Dakota voters have turned in more than 103,000 absentee ballots so far

In about three weeks’ time voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the general election.

But tens of thousands of South Dakotans have already voted absentee.

154,056 ballots have been sent out so far and 103,061 have been received by county auditors in South Dakota.

To give you some perspective that’s nearly 700 more than all the absentee ballots cast in the 2016 general election, and we’re still weeks out from election day.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett says more than half of the ballots cast in the June primary this year were via absentee.

That could happen again.

“I’m speculating a hair, but I’m going to guess the general election will somewhat mirror that 2020 primary where we had over half the ballots cast were via absentee,” South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.

Of those 103,061 ballots that have been received 27,753 people opted to vote in person at their county auditor’s office, as opposed to mailing it or dropping it off.

If you still have an absentee ballot that needs to be returned, Barnett has some advice.

“I would just encourage voters if they have absentee ballots hanging out there to get those in as soon as possible to their county auditor to allow for adequate mail processing time. If they’re concerned about that at all to just utilize, if their county auditor has a drop box, to utilize that,” Barnett said.

If you’re interested in being a paid poll worker this year, Barnett says you should contact your county auditor’s office to see if there’s an opportunity.