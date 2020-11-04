South Dakota voters deciding on sports betting

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The proposal to rewrite part of the South Dakota Constitution so that sports wagering would be allowed in Deadwood and also in tribal casinos is getting support tonight.

The 2021 Legislature will decide the rules surrounding sports wagering if the voters approve Amendment B.

Supporters of sports wagering said that non-tribal businesses outside Deadwood could take bets if the Legislature allowed them, provided the bets were placed remotely with Deadwood casinos. 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting.

