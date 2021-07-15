South Dakota Voices for Peace receives grant from the CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Voices for Peace, a local non-profit in Sioux Falls, is one of 75 organizations worldwide to receive a $100,000 grant from the CDC.

The grant was awarded to them for their COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education efforts among multilingual immigrant, refugee and undocumented adults in eastern South Dakota.

“Vaccinating rural multilingual immigrant, refugee and undocumented communities in South Dakota is critical in protecting the entire state from COVID-19 and the flu. SD Voices for Peace is grateful to the CDC and the Biden Administration’s recognition that CBOs (Community Building Organizations) are critical in reaching historically excluded communities who are severely impacted by racial disparities in the health care system,” Executive Director Taneeza Islam said in a press release.

The press release went on to say, “because South Dakota is an English-only state, multilingual communities in South Dakota are at a severe disadvantage to access to critical information. SD Voices for Peace was one of the first organizations in the state to rapidly translate constantly changing local COVID-19 information, the only CBO to create an Emergency Relief Fund and distribute $932,000 to 1,700 immigrant-led households impacted by COVID-19 and now is shifting resources to go to where communities are with multilingual vaccine information.”

