SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A South Dakota Vietnam Veteran received medals he earned more than 50 years ago.

Michael Grann of Wallace served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. Friday, Senator Mike Rounds was on hand as Grann was awarded his medals. Grann served as a security officer during a year-long tour in Vietnam. For some reason he never received his medals. Dozens gathered at the Disabled American Veterans facility in Sioux Falls today to watch Grann’s overdue honor.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words. I didn’t realize it was going to be this big of an occasion. But it’s an honor to be from South Dakota and to be an American,” said Grann.

Grann received the Vietnam Service Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. Senator Mike Round’s staff and fellow Veterans worked through the red tape with the Air Force to get to here.

“What I want to tell you is this is not a quick process!”

“I’ve got a number of Veterans who serve on my staff and they take a real pride in getting those things corrected,” said Rounds.

Rounds says seeing Grann get his medals is rewarding.

“It’s one of the better parts of the job to actually have a team that cares about it and goes the extra mile to help every one of these Veterans. A number of people that are involved on the records side at the Department of Defense now know when we call, we are not going to quit calling till we get some action,” said Rounds.

Grann and his wife Kathie traveled from their home northwest of Watertown for the ceremony.

He says he waited a long time and is thankful to everyone who helped. Grann served with the 366th Security Police Squadron at Da Nang Airfield from July 1971 to July 1972.