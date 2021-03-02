South Dakota vaccinations, who is next?

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Health Department, so far more than 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But many people are still anxiously awaiting their turn. South Dakota has been in phase 1D for several weeks. Right now, anyone over age 65 who wants the vaccine should already be vaccinated or have an appointment in the county they live in. Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, says the state is moving on to a new group within 1D, which includes people under age 65 with at least one underlying health condition.

“We anticipate being able to vaccinate that group yet this week, so folks with one underlying health condition, you can find the list on our website, should be signing up and making sure that they’re in the system, so they can get a call when that vaccine is available for them,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

Underlying medical conditions include asthma, diabetes, heart conditions, and pregnancy to name a few.

The next phase of 1D will also include teachers and funeral workers. South Dakota’s Teacher of the Year sums up the feelings of many of South Dakota’s 10,000 teachers.

Responding to a tweet from Governor Kristi Noem about the importance of classroom learning,

Amanda Hargreaves said, “Please consider showing your appreciation for school staff by prioritizing our vaccinations.” The message ends by saying “we are still awaiting our turn.”

“We are anxious to get to our teachers and staff in school settings and daycares, so again we’ve been able to move to that group with underlying health conditions a little sooner than expected and so that bodes well for us to get to teachers here imminently,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Department of Health’s website encourages teachers to register to be notified when the vaccine is available.