South Dakota Urban Indian Health now administering COVID-19 booster shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, you can now go to South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“We’ve actually seen quite a few people that, not in the clinic already, but have been calling and asking when they can get their booster and we have seen a few people that have gotten their boosters done just last week,” certified medical assistant, lab manager, Kayla Weyh said.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health started administering booster shots last week. If you’re interested and eligible, all you have to do is give them a call.

“If they have never been here before, our front desk staff will get them registered and we will get them on the schedule as soon as we can,” Weyh said.

While there are booster shots available for all three COVID-19 vaccines, right now the clinic only has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters available.

“For the booster specifically, Johnson & Johnson has said you can get the booster as long as it has been two months since your last dose, for Moderna it has to be six months and then you have to meet some specifications,” Wehy said.

Workers at the clinic say they are happy to be able to do their part in protecting the community from COVID-19.

“Our atmosphere here is really holistic and friendly and we welcome anyone and everyone but we are happy that we are able to step in and do this again and just be a place for patients to come in and get their booster,” CEO of SDUIH, Michaela Seiber said.

You can schedule an appointment at either the Pierre or Sioux Falls clinics by giving them a call. The phone number for the Pierre clinic is 605-224-8841 and the phone number for the Sioux Falls clinic is 605-339-0420.