South Dakota Urban Indian Health has vaccine to distribute, encouraging people to sign up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With more South Dakotans now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, more places are opening up to hand out the shots.

The South Dakota Urban Indian Health Clinic in Sioux Falls gives vaccines three times a week, but lately they’ve had extra doses to distribute.

“We might have three or four left over at the end of the day because we just drew up extra or people didn’t come in or couldn’t make their appointment and then those shots have to go to waste. So we got more Moderna vaccine and Johnson and Johnson came in so we have the supply, we just don’t have the demand right now,” CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health, Michaela Seiber said.

Michaela Seiber, who is the CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health, says she expected this as more places began offering the vaccine.

“Once more pharmacies and more retailers started offering the shot and once the state opened up their restrictions and they moved into Phase 2, more places are accepting patients and more people are eligible in the state, so I was expecting this,” Sieber said.

She says they’re averaging about 20 to 30 shots each day. When they have extra supply, they post on social media letting people know.

“We’ve been scrambling to find three or four people to come in and take the shot, so I am expecting we are going to keep having that problem every time we do a vaccine, especially as more people get vaccinated there will be less of a selection of folks for us,” Sieber said.

At the Sioux Falls clinic, they give vaccines Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Friday afternoons. Anyone who is eligible can sign up, all you have to do is call the clinic.

“We are a federally qualified health center, so that means we can accept anyone and we do accept anyone regardless of race, or insurance, or status, so you don’t have to have insurance to come see us, you don’t need a photo ID or social security number, we can accept you and get you the vaccine,” Sieber said.

Sieber says it’s actually the opposite situation at the clinic in Pierre. There’s more of a demand because there are fewer places for people to get a vaccine.

For the Sioux Falls clinic just call 605-339-0420 to get signed up for a shot.