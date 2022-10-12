SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago.

“We incorporated on October 6th, 1977 as a nonprofit, we started in Pierre, we just had our one location and started as a referral center, so we didn’t provide direct services for a few years after we incorporated,” CEO SDUIH, Michaela Seiber said.

CEO of SDUIH, Michaela Seiber says the Sioux Falls location was added within the first decade of being an organization.

“We had five clinics at one time across the state, but just due to other clinics in the communities, we decided to focus on just Pierre and Sioux Falls,” Seiber said.

While originally formed to serve people living off the reservation, now anyone can go to their clinics. That meant a lot of growth.

“We can see anyone regardless of their race, tribal status, or insurance status,” Seiber said. “We’ve been expanding our services, adding residences, additional psyc providers, so we’ve been expanding our provider network and then capturing patients who’ve been falling through the gaps at other health systems.”

In the last year, Seiber says they served about 3,000 patients between both locations, which is more than the year before.

“In the previous year it was about 1,800, so we’re jumping in numbers, that can be attributed to COVID and our vaccine rollout that we did,” Seiber said.

“With the pandemic, we were one of the first organizations to receive the COVID vaccinations, so a lot of people came to us for those initial vaccines, a lot of people hadn’t heard of us, they may have heard of us but didn’t know the services we had to offer so that’s help us grow and expand our numbers,” chief medical officer, Tami Hogie-Lorenzen said.

And the hope is to continue to grow and respond to the needs of the community for another 45 years.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health opened a downtown location in Sioux Falls earlier this year, which is where they hold different activities.