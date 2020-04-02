South Dakota unemployment increases by more than 5,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Unemployment insurance claims increased by more than 5,000, the state department of labor announced Thursday.

Nationwide, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

In South Dakota, there were a total of 6,645 initial claims filed March 22-28. The previous week, there were 1,513 initial claims.

“Remember these tips to make the initial claims process go more smoothly,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release. “File online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Write down your username and password. Read the packet of information you get in the mail. Complete your weekly request for payment. And please, be patient.”

New numbers will be released weekly online.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the new unemployment numbers throughout the day on-air and online.