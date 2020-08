SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rally-goers from the east coast may need to quarantine when they return home from Sturgis.

On Tuesday, New York issued an advisory for anyone who travels to South Dakota, saying the state has significant community spread. Anyone who makes the trip from South Dakota to New York will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island also have travel advisories for South Dakota and for dozens of other states.