SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Tourism says South Dakota saw a record number of visitors in 2019, marking a 10th straight year of growth within the industry.

14 million visitors came the state last year, a 3% jump from the year before. Those visitors spent $4 billion which accounted for more than 5% of the state’s total economy. More than 55,000 jobs in the state are supported by the tourism industry.