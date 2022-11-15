FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $4.2 million from Google as part of a multistate settlement with the giant technology company.

South Dakota and 39 other states reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said the settlement was important for consumers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We will always fight for the privacy rights of our citizens,” Vargo said in a news release.

The settlement comes after attorneys general started an investigation into Google after an Associated Press story published in 2018 revealed how Google recorded movements.

As part of the settlement, Google must be more transparent with consumers about its practices and show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting”on” or “off.” Google must “make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users and give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced ‘Location Technologies’ webpage.”

Attorneys general from Oregon and Nebraska led the settlement negotiations.