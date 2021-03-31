South Dakota to open vaccinations to all older than 16 on April 5, DOH says

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Residents of South Dakota 16 and older will be able to vaccinated starting Monday, April 5, the South Dakota Department of Health and Gov. Kristi Noem announced this morning.

The state was originally scheduled to move to Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on May 1.

But, like other states in the region, a combination of more doses received by the state and the pace of vaccinations, has allowed South Dakota to move up the timeline.

People wanting the vaccine are encouraged to look at the COVID.SD.GOV website to see where vaccines are available in his or her county.

Iowa is scheduled to open vaccinations to all 16 and older next week but media have reported that some counties have started earlier.

Nebraska was scheduled to start in May.

Minnesota has opened vaccinations to all 16 and older as well as North Dakota. Those opened this week.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on the COVID-19 vaccine plan online and on-air.

