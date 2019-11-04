South Dakota to execute Charles Rhines on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities with South Dakota Department of Corrections are prepared to execute an inmate on Monday.

Charles Rhines was sentenced to death in 1993 for the March 8, 1992, murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer. Schaeffer went into the Rapid City donut shop after hours to get some supplies, where he caught Rhines robbing the store.

Rhines stabbed Schaeffer several times, according to court documents, and walked way with $1,700 in cash and coins.

The final days ahead of his scheduled execution have been filled with court hearings and filings.

