South Dakota teen sentenced to 55 years for killing Wyoming girl

STURGIS, S.D. (Associated Press) — A South Dakota teenager was sentenced to 55 years in prison after admitting he fatally shot a Wyoming girl last fall.

The 17-year-old Sturgis boy was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter for killing Shayna Ritthaler, a 16-year-old from Upton, Wyoming.

According to the boy’s attorney, Judge Kevin Krull sentenced the teen Friday. The teen was charged as an adult.

Both the prosecutor and the defense agreed to ask the judge to sentence the teen to 55 years in prison. He will be able to seek parole after 27 years, at age 44.

