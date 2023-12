ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a former South Dakota teacher who admitted to having child pornography.

A judge has sentenced 34-year-old Charles Reambonanza to two-and-a-half years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.

Before his arrest, Reambonanzawas a science teacher at St. Francis Indian School.

The school suspended him after learning about the allegations.