TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota teacher is behind bars facing a federal child pornography charge.

33-year-old Charles Reambonanza from St. Francis is accused of possession of child porn.

According to court documents, the investigation started last year when the FBI received a tip about images being sent and received through the online messenger app, Telegram, and paid for through PayPal.

Authorities traced an account back to Reambonanza, who was indicted this week.

Court documents say he told an FBI agent that he has been viewing child pornography since 2018.

KELOLAND News found Reambonanza listed online as a science teacher at St. Francis Indian School.