South Dakota Synod commemorates 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People in KELOLAND and all over the world are recognizing the anniversary of an event that changed the world- the fall of the Berlin Wall, thirty years ago today.

Today the South Dakota Synod commemorated the anniversary of that historic event by drawing attention to the metaphorical walls that still exist in the world today.

The congregation gathered at the Chapel of Reconciliation Saturday morning for the Synod’s Breaking Down Walls event featuring songs, stories and prayers.

South Dakota Synod Bishop Constanze Hagmaier shared her story of growing up in West Germany and watching the Berlin Wall fall when she was 19-years-old.

“After 30 years, there’s still divisions. Even though there’s no wall, there’s still divisions in minds and hearts. So, it’s an ongoing process and it has shaped the country of Germany forever,” Bishop Constanze Hagmaier said.

Other speakers at the event shared their stories of how a wall doesn’t need to be physical to divide people.