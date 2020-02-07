Live Now
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces its concert series

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 99th year of bringing arts and music to the region.

Thursday the orchestra announced its concert series, which includes a tribute to Beethoven and Aretha Franklin, as well as some music you may not expect.

“We get to have a little bit of fun with our first pops concert. So for our first pops concert of this season, we decided to have a little bit of a galactic battle and position Star Wars vs Star Trek,” Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said.

The new season starts in October and lasts until May.

