South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces its concert series

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 99th year of bringing arts and music to the region.

Thursday the orchestra announced its concert series, which includes a tribute to Beethoven and Aretha Franklin, as well as some music you may not expect.

“We get to have a little bit of fun with our first pops concert. So for our first pops concert of this season, we decided to have a little bit of a galactic battle and position Star Wars vs Star Trek,” Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said.

The new season starts in October and lasts until May.