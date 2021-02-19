South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces its centennial season

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Despite the pandemic, the music will play-on into a second century for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Organizers on Friday announced next season’s lineup of performances which will usher-in the orchestra’s 100th anniversary in 2022.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is planning a celebration that’s been a century in the making.

“This is a very exciting time for us, you only turn a hundred once, right,” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Grier said.

The orchestra’s 2021-2022 season will include performances by soloists and composers from South Dakota, plus music created by the symphony’s outreach to Native American communities called the Lakota Music Project.

“This project was designed to address racial tensions across the region by making music side-by-side with Lakota and Dakota musicians,” Grier said.

The symphony resumed concerts last fall with fewer musicians on stage and socially-distanced audiences. But the full orchestra is expected to be playing by this Christmas.

Planning for the upcoming centennial season has been a challenge for the orchestra with still so many unknowns related to the pandemic. Yet, symphony leaders say they’ve gotten used to making adjustments over this past year.

“We’ve actually gotten pretty good at changing programs as needed. We actually programmed this spring’s concerts three different times,” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said.

Teisinger says audiences have been understanding during what’s been a fluid concert season due to the pandemic. But the commitment to live performances remains strong as the orchestra approaches its musical milestone.

“You can’t imagine a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, without the symphony orchestra,” Teisinger said.

The South Dakota Symphony started in 1922 as the “Augustana Town and Gown,” made up of Augustana students and musicians within the community.

Sales of ticket packages to the centennial season start Friday. Click here to see pricing information and a list of all the performances.