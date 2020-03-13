Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church McCook Central McCook Central School District Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sioux Falls Area Brain Injury Support Group Sioux Falls Sons of Norway United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling

South Dakota Supreme Court declares judicial emergency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
courtroom-legal-advice-lawyer-judge_584490530621

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has declared a judiciary emergency in South Dakota as a result of COVID-19. 

The judicial system says the emergency order is a proactive measure to allow the court system to “respond swiftly to any emerging public health crisis in the courts of the state and to ensure the safety of court personnel, litigants and the public that interact with the court system.” 

Chief Justice David Gilbertson said each circuit will submit copies of emergency local rules to the South Dakota Supreme Court and State Court Administrator’s Office. 

Each circuit will have policies to allow for people who meet the high risk population for COVID-19 to be excused from jury service or in-person appearances at court.

People identified as “high risk” are people over 60 years old, underlying conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, weakened immune systems or people who are pregnant.

Page 1 of Order Declaring Judicial Emergency

Page 1 of Order Declaring Judicial Emergency

Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TVView document or read text

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss