South Dakota Supreme Court declares judicial emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has declared a judiciary emergency in South Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The judicial system says the emergency order is a proactive measure to allow the court system to “respond swiftly to any emerging public health crisis in the courts of the state and to ensure the safety of court personnel, litigants and the public that interact with the court system.”

Chief Justice David Gilbertson said each circuit will submit copies of emergency local rules to the South Dakota Supreme Court and State Court Administrator’s Office.

Each circuit will have policies to allow for people who meet the high risk population for COVID-19 to be excused from jury service or in-person appearances at court.

People identified as “high risk” are people over 60 years old, underlying conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, weakened immune systems or people who are pregnant.

Page 1 of Order Declaring Judicial Emergency

Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text